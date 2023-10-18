Netflix to Increase Prices for Some Subscribers in the U.S., U.K., and France

Netflix has announced that it will be raising prices for certain subscribers in the United States, United Kingdom, and France. In the U.S., the basic plan will increase from $9.99 to $11.99, while the premium plan will increase from $19.99 to $22.99. The ad-supported plan and standard plan will remain the same price. In the U.K., the basic plan will increase to 7.99 pounds and the standard plan will increase to 17.99 pounds. In France, the basic plan will increase to 10.99 euros and the standard plan will increase to 19.99 euros.

Netflix justified the price increases stating that they occasionally ask their members to pay a bit more as they deliver more value. This comes as Netflix continues to focus on monetization efforts, including the introduction of an ad-supported tier and cracking down on password sharing. However, the company has also faced challenges with strikes from SAG-AFTRA and WGA, resulting in lower-than-planned cash content spend. Despite this, Netflix reported revenue of $8.5 billion in the third quarter, an 8 percent increase year-over-year, and the addition of 5.9 million new subscribers.

The streaming giant has taken action to address paid sharing in all regions and has seen a low cancel reaction from subscribers. The company remains revenue positive in every region, taking into account additional spinoff accounts and membership changes. In July, Netflix’s password crackdown reached over 100 countries, contributing to the company’s efforts to retain paying subscribers.

Netflix subscribers in the U.S. and select other countries also have the option to add an additional member to their account for a monthly fee. These price increases reflect Netflix’s ongoing strategy to provide a range of prices and plans to meet the diverse needs of its members.

