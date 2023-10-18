Netflix Raises Subscription Prices as it Surpasses New Customer Expectations

Netflix has raised subscription prices for some of its streaming plans in the US, Britain, and France, much to the delight of investors as its shares soared 10%. The company gained nearly 9 million new customers globally, surpassing the 6 million consensus forecast of Wall Street analysts. Netflix attributed this growth to its crackdown on password-sharing and the continuous release of new programming.

In the US, the premium ad-free plan price increased $3 per month to $22.99, while the one-stream basic plan rose $2 per month. In Britain, the basic plan price increased 1 pound to 7.99 pounds, and in France, it rose 2 Euros to 10.99 Euros. Despite the price hikes, investors welcomed the news, resulting in Netflix shares climbing over 10% in after-hours trading.

The company has been searching for ways to increase revenue as it faces market saturation in the US and competition from other streaming services like Disney and Warner Bros. However, with its successful crack down on password-sharing and the potential for future growth in advertising, analysts believe Netflix is heading in the right direction.

In addition to the price increases, Netflix also revised its projections on content spending due to ongoing labor tensions in Hollywood. It estimated that it would invest around $13 billion in content in 2023, assuming a settlement is reached with striking actors soon. Despite the strikes, Netflix remains dominant in viewership, accounting for 8% of television screen time, second only to YouTube.

In conclusion, Netflix’s decision to raise subscription prices comes as the company surpasses expectations in gaining new customers. The price increases, along with its crackdown on password-sharing and continued release of new programming, have resulted in a positive response from investors. However, ongoing labor tensions and strikes have prompted Netflix to revise its content spending projections. Nevertheless, the streaming pioneer remains strong in viewership.