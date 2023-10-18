Netflix Increases Prices in U.S., U.K., and France

Netflix has raised the prices of its basic and premium plans in the United States, the United Kingdom, and France. The cost of the streamer’s ad-supported and standard tiers remains unchanged in these territories.

In a letter to shareholders accompanying its Q3 financial results, Netflix stated, “While we mostly paused price increases as we rolled out paid sharing, our overall approach remains the same – a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more.”

The basic plan, which excludes ads and is no longer available to new subscribers, will now cost $11.99 instead of $9.99. The premium plan, which offers streaming in Ultra HD and supports up to six devices simultaneously, will be priced at $22.99, up from $19.99.

In the U.K., the basic plan will be £7.99 per month, while the premium plan will be £17.99. In France, the prices for the basic and premium plans will be 5.99€ and 19.99€, respectively.

Netflix justifies the price increase stating that their starting price is competitive with other streaming services and is much lower than the average price of a single movie ticket.

These price adjustments were announced in conjunction with Netflix’s Q3 financial results, which revealed an increase of nearly 9 million paid subscribers globally from July 1 to September 30.

