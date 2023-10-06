Netflix Considers Raising Subscription Prices and Expanding into AVOD

Netflix, one of the top tech stocks that have garnered significant investor attention, is reportedly considering raising its subscription prices. The streaming service’s potential move comes after the recent Wall Street Journal report stating its intention to increase prices following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Mark Mahaney, Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director and Head of Internet Research, suggests that Netflix’s expansion into AVOD (advertising on demand) could be a strategic move to gain more subscribers. He points out that with the additional advertising revenue, Netflix may be able to lower its subscription prices, potentially appealing to a wider audience while still generating higher revenue per user.

This pivot into AVOD is seen as a bold and potentially game-changing move for Netflix. By diversifying its revenue streams, the company can become less reliant on subscription fees, which have been its primary source of income. This shift aligns with the current trends in the tech sector, where there is increasing emphasis on advertising revenue and monetization strategies.

The speculation surrounding Netflix’s potential price hike and expansion into AVOD raises questions about the investment potential of tech stocks. The tech sector, once at its peak earlier this year, has experienced a decline, leading investors to question whether tech stocks are still a sound investment.

While Netflix’s plans are yet to be confirmed, its ability to adapt and explore new avenues of revenue generation demonstrates its resilience and forward-thinking approach. This move could pave the way for other streaming platforms to consider similar strategies, further reshaping the landscape of the entertainment industry.

In conclusion, Netflix’s potential price increase and entrance into AVOD signal a shift in its business strategy. By exploring additional revenue streams, the company aims to attract more subscribers while potentially reducing subscription fees. This bold move could have long-term implications not only for Netflix but also for the broader tech and streaming industry landscape.

Sources:

– Wall Street Journal

– Yahoo Finance