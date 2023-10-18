Netflix Users Report Problems with Older Devices

There have been recent reports of Netflix users experiencing problems with the streaming service. Complaints have surfaced on a Reddit forum, with users sharing their frustrations. One user stated that their mother received a message on her Blu-ray player app, notifying her that Netflix will no longer be available on the device after October 16. It appears that most of these issues are occurring on older players and TVs.

Several users responded, confirming similar situations with their devices. The common factor among these users is that they are using devices that are several years old. Brands such as Sony, Toshiba, and Samsung have been mentioned as experiencing failures, but all of them were at least 10 years old.

It is important to note that these reports are specific to older devices, and it is not a widespread problem affecting all Netflix users. If you are encountering issues with Netflix, especially on an older device, it might be worth checking the compatibility of your device with the streaming service.

In other news, Netflix has announced plans to open physical stores in the United States 2025. These stores will serve as “mini-amusement parks” centered around Netflix’s most popular titles. The stores will offer food, drinks, merchandise, and immersive installations based on shows like ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Stranger Things.’

This move is an attempt Netflix to diversify its revenue streams and provide a more tangible experience for its fans. By creating physical stores, Netflix aims to reach a wider audience and offer a unique experience that cannot be replicated through its streaming platform alone.

