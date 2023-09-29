The End of an Era: Netflix Retires Its Iconic Red Envelope

Netflix, the pioneer of DVD rental-by-mail, has bid farewell to its iconic red envelope. After 25 years of redefining the way people watched films and series at home, the company has shipped its last DVD. Over the course of its existence, Netflix sent out more than five billion DVDs, starting with Beetlejuice in 1998 and concluding with the Coen Brothers’ 2010 remake of True Grit.

The red envelope holds a special place in the hearts of many subscribers, as it symbolized the excitement of receiving and opening a physical package containing their favorite movies and TV shows. Hank Breeggemann, the general manager of Netflix’s DVD division, acknowledged the sentimental value of the red envelope, saying, “It’s sad when you get to the end, because it’s been a big part of all of our lives for so long.”

During the era of the red envelope, certain DVDs stood out as audience favorites. Topping the list was The Blind Side, followed Crash, The Hurt Locker, The Departed, and The Bucket List. These films were especially popular between 2005 and 2009, when Netflix’s physical media rental service was at its peak.

Additionally, Netflix revealed that actor Morgan Freeman and actress Cate Blanchett were the most rented performers over the past 25 years. The Bucket List featuring Freeman and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button featuring Blanchett were among the most sought-after DVDs.

As technology has advanced and streaming services have become the predominant mode of media consumption, the retirement of the red envelope marks the end of an era. Despite this transition, Netflix’s impact on the entertainment industry cannot be overlooked. They have forever changed the way people view movies at home and have paved the way for the streaming revolution that we know today.

Source: Netflix and the New York Times