Netflix Reportedly in Talks with Rockstar for Grand Theft Auto Title

Netflix has engaged in discussions with Rockstar, the developers of Grand Theft Auto (GTA), about potentially releasing a GTA game on its streaming platform. The streaming giant, known for its movie and TV content, is reportedly seeking to expand its collection of video games with high-quality titles from prominent gaming studios.

While Netflix has already acquired several game development studios such as Night School Studio and Spry Fox, the company is now looking to license existing popular video game titles. Among the sought-after titles, Grand Theft Auto is reportedly being considered for release on Netflix. It remains uncertain whether this would involve a new installment in the series or the streaming of an existing GTA game.

In addition to acquiring outside content, Netflix also plans to adapt its own TV shows and movies into video games. Popular properties like Black Mirror and Extraction may soon be transformed into interactive gaming experiences.

Currently, only a small percentage of Netflix subscribers regularly play games offered the platform, with even fewer actually downloading and playing these games. However, downloads have increased significantly over the past year, reaching 70.5 million. Netflix’s library already includes a variety of high-quality games, including Kentucky Route Zero, Immortality, Oxenfree 2, and Terra Nil.

Netflix is operating its own game development studio, led former Overwatch executive producer Chacko Sonny, which is working on a triple-A PC game, likely a shooter. The company is also exploring game streaming, allowing users to play games directly on their TVs and PCs without downloading them. This feature is being tested in beta mode in the UK and Canada.

While Netflix’s foray into gaming has been met with some skepticism, the company is actively pursuing partnerships with established game developers to boost the quality and appeal of its gaming offerings.

