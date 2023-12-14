Netflix Renews Hit Anime Series ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ for Season 2

Netflix has once again answered the prayers of TV fans renewing the highly-rated anime series ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ for a second season. With a perfect score of 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s no wonder that this show has garnered such a passionate following.

The series, which quietly debuted on Netflix in early November, takes place in Edo-period Japan and follows the story of Mizu, a protagonist seeking revenge against those who cast her out. Actress Maya Erskine stars as the fierce and determined Mizu, alongside a talented cast that includes Brenda Song, Kenneth Branagh, and George Takei.

Critics have raved about ‘Blue Eye Samurai,’ praising its captivating storyline and thrilling action sequences. Fans have flooded social media platforms with their enthusiastic support for the show, eagerly anticipating news of a second season.

Netflix finally put an end to the suspense, confirming the renewal on their official account. The announcement was met with overwhelming excitement from fans, who expressed their eagerness to witness Mizu’s continued journey of revenge.

Creators of the show, Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, expressed their gratitude to Netflix and the dedicated team behind ‘Blue Eye Samurai.’ They emphasized their commitment to bringing Mizu’s story to life authentically and beautifully, thanks to the hard work of animators, historians, musicians, martial artists, and the talented voice cast.

While an exact release date for season two has yet to be announced, fans can rest assured that their favorite anime series will be back in action soon. So, get ready for more bloodshed and revenge as ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ continues its enthralling saga on Netflix.