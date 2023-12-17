Netflix Renews Surprise Hit ‘Blue Eye Samurai’

A new animated series on Netflix, “Blue Eye Samurai,” has been quietly renewed for a second season. The show, which premiered on November 3rd, follows the story of Mizu, a half-white half-Japanese swordswoman seeking revenge against four white men who illegally remain in 17th-century Japan.

Despite the lack of promotional fanfare, “Blue Eye Samurai” quickly gained popularity through word-of-mouth, with viewers and critics alike hailing it as “the best Netflix show of the year.” The positive reception led to the show’s renewal, much to the delight of its cult following.

In recent years, Netflix has faced criticism for canceling critically acclaimed shows that may not have topped the service’s most-watched charts or met certain viewership requirements. The renewal of “Blue Eye Samurai,” which boasts a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, signifies a departure from this trend and a win for dedicated fans.

The success of “Blue Eye Samurai” is emblematic of Netflix’s growing recognition of sleeper hits and the importance of viewer feedback. By renewing the show, Netflix demonstrates a commitment to nurturing unique storytelling and diverse narratives.

The renewal announcement was met with gratitude from the series’ creators, husband and wife duo Michael Green and Amber Noizumi. They expressed their appreciation for Netflix’s support in bringing their “very personal story set in Edo-period Japan” to life. Green and Noizumi promised that Mizu still has more blood to spill and expressed their excitement to continue the journey.

As we eagerly await the second season, the future looks promising for “Blue Eye Samurai” and its dedicated fan base. With its authentic and visually stunning depiction of 17th-century Japan, the show offers a refreshing take on historical fiction that sets it apart from other animated series on Netflix.