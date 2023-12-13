Netflix Renews Hit Animated Series “Blue Eye Samurai” Amidst Growing Popularity

Netflix has announced the renewal of one of its most successful new shows, “Blue Eye Samurai,” just a month after quietly adding it to their streaming service. The French-American animated series, created Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, debuted on November 3rd, and it quickly gained a dedicated following.

“Blue Eye Samurai” is set in 17th-century Japan and follows the story of Mizu, a half-white half-Japanese swordsmaster, on her mission to track down four white men who have illegally stayed in Japan. The show beautifully captures the Edo-period setting, and its authenticity and engaging storyline garnered praise from viewers around the world.

The positive buzz surrounding the series led to Netflix’s decision to renew it for a second season. Green and Noizumi expressed their gratitude to the team and viewers, promising that Mizu’s journey of revenge is far from over. The show’s renewal is a significant victory for its dedicated fanbase, especially considering Netflix’s previous reluctance to renew critically acclaimed shows that don’t strictly align with their viewing metrics.

“Blue Eye Samurai” joins the ranks of Netflix’s top shows, with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. The commitment to artistic integrity and cultural authenticity reflected in the series resonated with audiences and cemented its status as an outstanding addition to Netflix’s content library.

Interestingly, “Blue Eye Samurai” premiered one week after another animated series, the Japanese manga adaptation “PLUTO,” which also received critical acclaim. While it remains uncertain if “PLUTO” will see another season, the success of “Blue Eye Samurai” emphasizes Netflix’s recognition of the ongoing demand for quality animated content.

As Netflix continues to diversify its offerings, the renewal of “Blue Eye Samurai” is a testament to the streaming giant’s commitment to supporting stellar shows that captivate viewers and deliver unique storytelling experiences.