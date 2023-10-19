New Anime ‘Onmyoji’ Trailer Released, Filling the Void for Demon Slayer Fans

The first trailer for the highly anticipated anime series ‘Onmyoji’, based on the novel series Baku Yumemakura, has finally arrived. This adaptation of the novels marks the first-ever anime version of the beloved stories, which center around an onmyoji named Abe Seimei and his partner Minamoto Hiromasa as they navigate cases involving demons in ancient Kyoto.

The story follows Hiromasa, who seeks Seimei’s help to uncover the mysteries behind the city’s disturbing demons. Seimei initially shows reluctance in assisting, being disinterested in the human world. However, their partnership is formed with the shared goal of restoring peace to the capital.

The official logline of the series suggests that uncontrollable emotions can transform people into demons, and it highlights the journey of these two friends who are destined to confront this fate head-on.

‘Onmyoji’ is directed Soubi Yamamoto and features an impressive cast, including Daisuke Namikawa as Abe Seimei, Shintaro Asanuma as Minamoto Hiromasa, Yui Ishikawa as Tsuyuko, Kenji Hamada as Imperial Prince Atsumi, Rina Sato as Ashiya Doman, and Daisuke Kishio as Kamo Yasunori. The head writers for the series are Natsu Hashimoto and Yuiko Kato, with Marvy Jack serving as the production studio.

The original ‘Onmyoji’ novels were published in 1988, and since then, the franchise has expanded with 14 more short story collections, three novels, and three picture books. In addition, a manga adaptation was released in 1993, followed a live-action Japanese television drama in 2001 and two films in 2001 and 2003. Two TV movies were also produced in 2015 and 2020, and a Chinese live-action film hit theaters in 2020.

For fans eagerly waiting for the release of ‘Onmyoji’, the series will be available on Netflix starting November 28. In the meantime, you can explore our list of the best Netflix TV shows or delve into other anime series such as Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and Attack on Titan The Final Chapters.

Sources:

– Onmyoji Source Article

– Netflix TV Shows List

– Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Guide

– Attack on Titan The Final Chapters Guide

– Best Anime List