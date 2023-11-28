Netflix’s Berlin Prequel: A Fun and Exciting Addition to the Money Heist Universe

Netflix has just released the thrilling trailer for “Berlin”, the upcoming prequel to the popular Money Heist franchise. This new series promises to be a refreshing departure from the intense and high-stakes nature of the original show, focusing instead on the “glory days” of Pedro Alonso’s beloved character, Berlin.

Set before Berlin’s untimely demise, the prequel takes us back to a time when our charismatic anti-hero was at his prime. Accompanied a new gang, Berlin finds himself in the vibrant city of Paris with a daring plan to steal a staggering 44 million euros worth of jewels in a single night. The trailer hints at a wild and exhilarating adventure that is sure to captivate fans of the series.

In addition to the return of Berlin, the trailer also teases the reappearance of two other familiar faces from Money Heist. We catch glimpses of Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituno) and Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), leaving fans wondering what other surprises might be in store for them.

The first season of Berlin is set to debut on December 29 exclusively on Netflix, and fans can hardly contain their excitement for this new chapter in the Money Heist universe.

FAQ:

Q: Is Berlin a prequel?

A: Yes, Berlin is a prequel to the original Money Heist series.

Q: When does Berlin take place?

A: The events of Berlin take place during Berlin’s “glory days” before his death in the original series.

Q: Will other Money Heist characters appear in Berlin?

A: The trailer reveals the return of Raquel Murillo and Alicia Sierra, hinting at possible appearances from other beloved characters.

Sources: [Netflix.com](https://www.netflix.com/)