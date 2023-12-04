Netflix Enhances HDR Content Quality with Optimized Encoding

Netflix has made significant improvements to its HDR content quality implementing optimized encoding techniques. The process, detailed on the Netflix Technology Blog, involves the use of Video Multi-method Assessment Fusion (VMAF), a video quality measurement tool.

Previously, Netflix utilized fixed bitrate video encoding for its 4K HDR content. However, with the introduction of HDR-DO (Dynamically Optimized) encodes, the streaming giant now delivers higher video quality while maintaining efficiency. HDR-DO encodes take up only 58% of the storage space compared to fixed ladder encoding methods. This not only leads to improved picture quality but also reduces internet data usage on mobile devices, potentially resulting in lower phone bills for subscribers.

The optimization of HDR content began in early 2022 and was completed in June 2023, although Netflix only recently made this information public. By leveraging VMAF, which carefully assesses motion, visual information, and detail loss in HDR10 and Dolby Vision content, Netflix has achieved a more consistent streaming experience across devices. Users can now enjoy 40% less buffering and a more seamless viewing experience, regardless of the device they are using.

While these enhancements come at a time when Netflix raised its subscription prices, which may have disappointed some users, the improved quality and optimized encoding can be seen as a value-add for subscribers. Moreover, Netflix’s commitment to the open-source community opens up the possibility of other streaming services adopting similar tools in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is HDR (High Dynamic Range)?

HDR is a technology that enhances the contrast and color accuracy of video content, resulting in a more lifelike and immersive viewing experience.

What is VMAF (Video Multi-method Assessment Fusion)?

How do HDR-DO encodes differ from fixed ladder encoding?

When did Netflix start optimizing HDR content?

Will the improvements in HDR content quality affect data usage on mobile devices?

