Netflix Expands Gaming Catalog and Plans for the Future

In an effort to enhance user experience and attract more subscribers, Netflix is making significant strides in expanding its gaming offerings. The company’s Vice President of Games, Mike Verdu, announced in a blog post that Netflix plans to double the number of titles available on its subscription service, with 86 games already available and nearly 90 more in development.

As part of this expansion, Netflix has already released 40 games this year, including popular titles like Football Manager 24 Mobile, Storyteller, and the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Additionally, the streaming giant has taken a step towards its long-term vision of making games playable on every device introducing a test for games on TV and computers in the US, UK, and Canada.

Netflix is also focusing on improving the curation of its gaming catalog to provide more personalized recommendations to subscribers. Similar to its approach with movies and TV shows, Netflix will use data and user behavior to refine the recommendations over time as more members start playing the games.

Looking ahead to 2024, Verdu highlighted several exciting titles scheduled for release next year. These include Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit Spry Fox, FashionVerse Tilting Point, Game Dev Tycoon Greenheart Games, and Sonic Mania Plus Sega. Notably, Netflix is also working on games based on its popular film and TV content, such as Rebel Moon Super Evil Megacorp and a game based on the hit series Squid Game.

With these ambitious plans, Netflix aims to position itself as not only a leading streaming platform but also a major player in the gaming industry. By offering a wide variety of games across different devices and leveraging its original content, Netflix is set to captivate and engage its subscribers in new and exciting ways.