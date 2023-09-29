Netflix Bids Farewell to Its DVD-by-Mail Service

Netflix has officially announced the discontinuation of its DVD-by-mail service in a blog post. The company reminisced about its humble beginnings, stating that in 1998 it shipped its first DVD, which was a copy of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice. Fast forward to today, Netflix has shipped out its last DVD, marking the end of an era.

The DVD-by-mail service played a crucial role in Netflix’s early success, providing members with a wide range of titles and the freedom to watch as much as they wanted. Despite its analog nature in an increasingly digital world, the DVD service garnered a dedicated following, thanks to its collection of classic films and hard-to-find content that were not available for streaming.

However, over the years, the popularity of DVD rentals declined significantly as streaming services took over. In 2012, Netflix’s DVD business contributed a significant portion of its total revenue, but 2022, the revenues had fallen drastically. The introduction of streaming movies and TV shows in 2007 marked the turning point for the company’s focus.

In a farewell tribute, Netflix displayed real DVDs and red envelopes on its Sunset Boulevard marquee billboard to spell out “DVDs Will Always Be In Our DNA.” The company also released a heartfelt video acknowledging the end of the DVD era and thanking its subscribers for their support.

To commemorate this milestone, Netflix is offering a unique sleeping bag designed to resemble its iconic red envelope. This sleeping bag is available for purchase in the Netflix shop and allows fans to “envelop themselves” in the nostalgia of the DVD era.

As Netflix brings an end to its DVD-by-mail service, it solidifies the company’s commitment to providing the best streaming experience for its members. The legacy of the DVD may fade away, but its impact on Netflix’s early success will always be remembered.

