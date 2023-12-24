Chasing Shadows: The Mysterious Case of Jolly Joseph

In the quiet town of Koodathai, a horrifying tale of betrayal and murder unfolded. Jollyamma Joseph, a seemingly dedicated wife and mother, is now at the center of a true-crime documentary on Netflix. “Cyanide and Curry: The Jolly Joseph Story” takes viewers inside the pastel pink house where Joseph allegedly poisoned six members of her own family over a 14-year period.

The series investigates the unnerving deaths that occurred within the family and delves into the life of Jolly Joseph, attempting to unravel the truth behind the shocking events. What drove this seemingly talkative, well-mannered woman to commit such heinous crimes?

Neighbors described Joseph as a devout Christian who regularly attended church, with a prestigious job as a professor at a leading engineering university. However, investigations revealed that her claims of being a professor were false, casting doubt on her entire persona.

The first suspicious death occurred when Joseph’s mother-in-law suddenly passed away after drinking a glass of water. This was followed the mysterious demise of her father-in-law, who fell ill after consuming a capsule allegedly given Joseph. Over the next five years, more deaths occurred within the family, all linked to cyanide poisoning.

The case took a dramatic turn when the brother of one victim became suspicious. Rojo Thomas, determined to uncover the truth, obtained a copy of his brother’s post-mortem report. This discovery led to a police investigation, which uncovered over 50 discrepancies between Joseph’s statements and the evidence.

In 2019, Joseph was arrested and charged with six counts of murder, destruction of evidence, and the use of poison. Her alleged accomplices, M S Mathew and Praji Kimar, were also named in the chargesheet.

“Cyanide and Curry: The Jolly Joseph Story,” now available for streaming on Netflix, brings to light the chilling details of this disturbing case. It serves as a reminder that behind the facade of normalcy, even the most seemingly ordinary individuals can harbor shocking secrets.