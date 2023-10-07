Netflix Renews Castlevania: Nocturne for a Second Season

Netflix has given a quick renewal for animated series Castlevania: Nocturne, granting it a second-season just a week after the release of its first season. The show, based on the popular video game franchise, has received praise for its blend of historical content and vampire-themed storytelling. Set in the time of the French Revolution, Castlevania: Nocturne explores the rise of Richter Belmont, a rookie vampire hunter. The series features a talented cast, including Edward Bluemel, Franka Potente, Zach McClarnon, Thuso Mbedu, Pixie Davies, Iain Glen, and Richard Dormer.

Castlevania: Nocturne’s success is not surprising, as Netflix has shown a strong interest in its animated adaptations of the Castlevania franchise. This particular series stands out for its unique take on history, highlighting the concurrent revolution that led to the founding of Haiti. In addition to portraying historical events, the show delivers the expected dose of vampire action and gore.

Showrunners Clive Bradley and Kevin Kolde expressed gratitude to the fans for their support, stating, “Thanks to all of the Castlevania fans old and new for the amazing response and support! We are excited to be able to bring you more Castlevania: Nocturne and the next chapter in the rise of Richter Belmont.”

Netflix’s decision to swiftly renew Castlevania: Nocturne demonstrates the show’s popularity and the streaming platform’s investment in its success. While Netflix often keeps viewership data under wraps, renewing a series quickly is a clear indication of its favorable performance. Fans can look forward to another exciting season of Castlevania: Nocturne and the continuation of Richter Belmont’s vampire-hunting journey.

