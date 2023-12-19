Netflix Plans Multiple Spinoffs for “Wednesday” Series

Netflix’s hit series “Wednesday,” featuring Jenna Ortega in the leading role, has become the streaming platform’s most-watched English-language program in history. With the immense popularity of the show, Netflix is wasting no time in expanding the Addams Family universe through potential spinoff series.

According to a report Bloomberg, Netflix executives are already considering spinoffs for “Wednesday” even before the production of its second season begins. The show is set to start filming in Ireland in April. While Fred Armisen’s portrayal of Uncle Fester was only a brief appearance in the first season, the character’s popularity among fans makes it logical for Netflix to bring him back with Armisen reprising the role.

Although the Uncle Fester spinoff is still in the early stages of development, there is a strong likelihood that at least one or two spinoffs will emerge from the “Wednesday” series. Netflix is eager to establish a pipeline of Addams Family programs, and their partner Amazon, who acquired the rights to the franchise through their acquisition of MGM, is also fully on board with the idea.

In addition to the spinoffs, details about the second season of “Wednesday” remain largely unknown. Ortega has mentioned that the upcoming season will veer more toward the horror genre rather than the teen romance elements of the first season. However, specific plot details and release dates are still shrouded in mystery. Based on the production schedule, fans may have to wait until late 2024 or early 2025 to dive into the anticipated second season.

With Netflix’s commitment to expanding the Addams Family universe and the success of “Wednesday,” fans of the series can eagerly anticipate more exciting and eerie adventures from their favorite characters in the near future.