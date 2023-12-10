Tesla CEO Elon Musk Acknowledges Realism in Terrifying New Movie

In a surprising turn of events, Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently took notice of the chilling new film, Leave The World Behind. While not entirely impressed with the portrayal of Tesla’s electric cars in a post-apocalyptic setting, Musk acknowledged the film’s realism in a tweet.

“Musk acknowledges that Teslas can charge from solar panels even in a Mad Max-like world without gasoline,” he stated. This recognition of the movie’s accuracy adds another layer of intrigue to the already gripping tale.

Leave The World Behind, directed Sam Esmail, brings to life the near-end of the world, capturing the audience’s attention with its terrifying narrative. Based on Rumaan Alam’s novel, the film follows the journey of characters portrayed Mahershala Ali, Julia Roberts, and Ethan Hawke as they navigate the apocalypse.

Critics have praised the movie’s realistic approach, likening it to the works of M. Night Shyamalan but without supernatural elements. The Washington Post describes it as an extreme yet grounded depiction of potential reality. Rolling Stone goes even further, suggesting that the film transcends the thriller genre and borders on documentary-like authenticity.

However, what truly stands out is Julia Roberts’ departure from her usual roles. The Independent applauds her for venturing into a darker character, showcasing her versatility and delivering a thrilling performance. Vanity Fair further affirms the film’s impact, describing it as an intense experience that leaves audiences both drained and revitalized.

Recently, Flix Patrol ranked Leave The World Behind as the number one movie worldwide. This recognition solidifies the film’s popularity and confirms its ability to captivate audiences around the globe.

As audiences continue to be drawn to this captivating tale, Leave The World Behind emerges as a must-watch film that combines realism, thriller elements, and exceptional performances. Whether it’s the terrifying concept or the chilling portrayal of a world on the brink, this movie has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on both critics and viewers alike.