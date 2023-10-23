Netflix’s New Number One Show Takes Viewers on a Time-Bending Journey

Netflix has a new hit show that is captivating audiences around the world. “Bodies,” a time-bending murder mystery, has claimed the top spot on Netflix’s streaming list. The series, starring Stephen Graham, follows four detectives investigating the same murder across four different timelines.

Written and created Paul Tomalin, known for his work on Torchwood, “Bodies” is based on a DC Vertigo comic of the same name. Viewers have been eagerly sharing their love for the show on Twitter, expressing their inability to stop watching until they uncover the truth behind the captivating mystery.

The series has received high praise for its gripping storyline, talented cast, brilliant direction, and stunning cinematography. Twitter users have been sharing their binge-watching experiences, emphasizing how hooked they were from the very first episode. The show has become a rare hit for Netflix, drawing comparisons to other successful time travel stories.

Currently, “Bodies” holds the number one spot on Netflix’s TV streaming chart worldwide, surpassing popular shows like “Lupin” and “The Fall of the House of Usher.” It is also dominating the charts in 16 countries, including the UK, Canada, and Germany.

In addition to Stephen Graham, the series features a talented ensemble cast. Kyle Soller, known for his role in “Andor,” portrays DI Hillinghead, Synnove Karlsen from “Last Night in Soho” plays Polly, and Amaka Okafor, known for “The Sandman,” takes on the role of DS Hasan.

If you’re looking for more exciting content on Netflix, be sure to check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and movies. Dive into the world of “Bodies” and discover why viewers from around the world are captivated this thrilling time-bending series.

Definitions:

– Time-bending: Referring to a narrative or storyline that involves time travel or temporal manipulation.

– Murder mystery: A genre of storytelling that revolves around discovering the identity of a murderer or unraveling a complex crime.

– DC Vertigo comic: A comic book imprint under DC Comics known for its mature and dark-themed stories.

Sources:

– None