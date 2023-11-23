Netflix Director Trades Sci-Fi for Stocks and Crypto, Leaving Series Unfinished

Netflix’s collaboration with director Carl Erik Rinsch took an unexpected turn when Rinsch diverged from producing his sci-fi series, “Conquest,” to explore the world of stock trading and cryptocurrency investment. Instead of utilizing the millions of dollars provided Netflix, Rinsch used a portion of the funds to venture into the financial markets, according to court filings and financial documents disclosed during his divorce proceedings.

After landing a lucrative $61.2 million production deal with Netflix in 2018, Rinsch found himself in need of more money to continue the series’ production. In response, Netflix granted him an additional $11 million. However, rather than allocating the funds towards the completion of “Conquest,” Rinsch opted to test his luck in the stock market with $10.5 million from Netflix’s 2020 funding round. Ultimately, Rinsch incurred losses of $5.9 million through his stock trading endeavors.

Undeterred his initial setback, Rinsch shifted his attention to the cryptocurrency market. His investment in Dogecoin proved to be a game-changer, as his $4 million bet skyrocketed to a staggering $27 million. Rinsch’s newfound wealth led to extravagant spending, including the purchase of luxury cars and designer goods worth $8.7 million.

The consequences of Rinsch’s financial pursuits were detrimental to the progress of “Conquest.” Despite Netflix’s investment of over $55 million in the series, no episodes were delivered the director. Consequently, Netflix has written off Rinsch’s series, acknowledging that he had no intention of completing the agreed-upon project.

Presently, Netflix and Rinsch are entangled in confidential arbitration proceedings. Rinsch claims that Netflix breached their contract and is seeking at least $14 million in damages. Both parties have yet to reach a resolution.

Rinsch’s foray into financial markets marks a departure from his previous work in the film industry, with his filmography consisting solely of the 2013 action movie “47 Ronin.” Despite starring Keanu Reeves, the movie was met with harsh criticism and suffered significant losses at the box office.

