Netflix’s First Hebrew-Language Series, Bros, Set to Launch Next Month

Netflix has announced that it will be releasing its first-ever Hebrew-language TV series called Bros. Created Guy Amir and Hanan Savyon, who also play the lead roles, the show is set to launch on November 9th.

Bros follows the story of Pini and Nisso, childhood friends and co-owners of a local Jerusalem bar. They are die-hard fans of the soccer team Beitar Jerusalem and their friendship is put to the test when unexpected challenges arise. Their bar faces closure, and their beloved team is preparing to play the most important match in its history.

The series features a talented cast, including Efrat Boimold, Yaniv Swissa, Shlomi Avraham, Yael Sztulman, Omer Hazan, Shir Abramov, and Swell Ariel Or. Producers for Bros are Adar Shafran, Moshe Edri, Roni Abamowsky, and Danna Stern for Firma Productions and United King Films.

What makes Bros significant is that it is the first Netflix series to be entirely filmed in the Hebrew language. While Netflix has produced shows in both Hebrew and English before, this marks a milestone moment for Israeli representation on the streaming platform. Netflix has also previously licensed popular Hebrew content, including global hits like Shtisel.

This announcement comes during a challenging period for the Israeli TV industry, as legislation is being debated in parliament that could have negative implications for freedom of expression and decrease requirements for foreign streamers to invest in local content. However, Netflix and other streaming services have reiterated their commitment to supporting Israeli shows despite these challenges.

