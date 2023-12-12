Netflix Orders Second Season of the Hit Animated Series ‘Samurai of the Azure Eye’

Netflix has just confirmed the renewal of the popular animated show ‘Samurai of the Azure Eye’ for a second season. While details regarding the upcoming season are still being kept secret, show creator Amber Noizumi expressed her excitement about continuing the captivating story.

“When we set out to create this series, our goal was to authentically portray the personal journey of our protagonist, Mizu, against the historical backdrop of Edo-period Japan,” Noizumi stated. “The dedication and talent of our team of animators, historians, musicians, martial artists, and voice cast have far exceeded our expectations, and we are incredibly grateful for their contributions.”

Noizumi also extended her gratitude to the viewers from around the world who have shown immense passion for Mizu’s vengeful quest. “It’s truly heartwarming to see the overwhelming support our show has received,” she added. “We owe a massive debt of gratitude to our entire team and our amazing partners at Netflix for allowing us to continue this extraordinary journey.”

Set against the backdrop of feudal Japan, ‘Samurai of the Azure Eye’ follows the relentless Mizu, voiced Maya Erskine, as she embarks on a path of revenge armed with her sword. With the announcement of a second season, fans can look forward to even more intense action, breathtaking animation, and a continuation of Mizu’s captivating saga.

The animated series has gained widespread critical acclaim for its stunning visuals, rich storytelling, and meticulous attention to detail. With its renewal for a second season, ‘Samurai of the Azure Eye’ is set to further solidify its place as a must-watch show on Netflix.