Netflix’s Revival Effect: Old Content Finds New Life on the Streaming Giant

The streaming landscape is witnessing a resurgence of the “Netflix effect” as major competitors like NBCUniversal, Disney, Paramount, and Discovery recognize the value in striking deals with the streaming giant to bring new life to old content. Selling the streaming rights to Netflix has become a strategic move for studios looking to amplify the popularity of their intellectual properties (IPs).

Take, for instance, the case of NBC’s beloved sitcom, The Office. Even before its final episode aired in 2013, the show’s streaming rights had already been secured Netflix. Within a few years, The Office experienced a remarkable resurgence, gaining a massive following among viewers. The show’s popularity skyrocketed to such an extent that NBCUniversal ultimately decided to buy back the streaming rights for a staggering $500 million.

Netflix’s success in reviving dated shows can be attributed to its mastery of streaming tactics that other channels have yet to fully adopt. With its longstanding history in the industry, Netflix has had ample time to refine its algorithms and build a strong rapport with its subscribers, giving it a competitive edge over more recent platforms.

However, the dynamics of the streaming industry have evolved. Instead of a battle to hoard content exclusively, other platforms like Disney+ and Max have found a way to leverage Netflix’s popularity for their own gains. For example, NBCUniversal sold the streaming rights of its hit show Suits, which ended in 2019, to Netflix. As a result, the show experienced a renaissance among audiences. Building on this success, Netflix and the creator of Suits, Aaron Korsh, are now collaborating on a companion series that will air exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. This strategic move aims to capture the attention of those who discovered Suits on Netflix and entice them to explore the offerings of Peacock.

By selling old shows to Netflix, a symbiotic relationship is formed. Netflix has proven its ability to revitalize shows and propel them into the forefront of pop culture, while the original streamer gains the freedom to develop exclusive follow-ups. Furthermore, other streaming services can repurchase the rights to these shows once they regain popularity on Netflix, creating a profitable opportunity for everyone involved.

As a trendsetter in the industry, Netflix continues to innovate. Recently, the company’s crackdown on password-sharing, though it disappointed some viewers, resulted in a notable increase in subscriptions. This further solidifies Netflix’s position as a powerful influencer and trendsetter in the streaming world.

FAQ:

Q: How does Netflix revive old shows?

A: Netflix has mastered the art of reviving old shows leveraging its algorithms and strong subscriber base to amplify their popularity and place them at the center of pop culture.

Q: What are the benefits of selling shows to Netflix?

A: Selling shows to Netflix benefits both the streaming giant and the original streamer. Netflix revives the shows and attracts a large audience, while the original streamer gains the freedom to develop exclusive follow-ups or explore other opportunities.

Q: Can other streaming services repurchase the rights to shows after Netflix revamps their popularity?

A: Yes, once a show regains popularity on Netflix, other streaming services have the opportunity to repurchase the rights, creating a profitable opportunity for all parties involved.

Q: How has Netflix set trends in the streaming industry?

A: Netflix has consistently set trends in the streaming industry introducing innovative features and strategies. For example, their crackdown on password-sharing resulted in increased subscriptions and influenced other streaming services to follow suit.