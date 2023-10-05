Netflix Gift Guide: Find the Perfect Present for Streaming Enthusiasts

Are you looking for a gift for someone who is a big fan of streaming movies and TV shows? Look no further than a Netflix gift! With nearly 240 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix is the largest streaming service, offering a wide range of original TV shows, movies, and documentaries. Many of these Originals, like Stranger Things, Umbrella Academy, and The Witcher, have gained a huge following.

In this Netflix gift guide, we’ll help you find the perfect present for the passionate streaming enthusiast in your life. We’ve curated a list of ideal picks based on Netflix and its Originals, with options to suit all budgets.

But before we dive into the gift ideas, it’s helpful to know when the best time to buy a Netflix gift is. While you can always wait for deals and sales, it’s worth considering that some gifts may not be available indefinitely. The Netflix Merch Shop, as well as other retailers that sell merchandise inspired Netflix shows, may discontinue specific items to make room for new products.

To save some money, keep an eye out for big sales events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the Christmas season. These are great opportunities to snag a bargain on Netflix-themed gifts. However, if there’s a specific item you have your eye on, it’s best not to wait too long as popular items tend to sell out quickly.

If you’re wondering whether you can gift a Netflix subscription to someone, the answer is yes! While you can’t directly pay for someone’s Netflix plan, you can purchase a Netflix eGift card. This allows you to send a set balance of money that the recipient can use to cover their subscription fees until it runs out.

Lastly, if you’re looking for physical gifts, such as DVDs, of Netflix Original series, they may be hard to come. While a limited selection of DVDs for Netflix Originals can sometimes be found online, the vast majority of shows and movies are only available for streaming. Netflix’s DVD service has also been discontinued, with the last DVDs sent out in September 2023.

When buying a Netflix gift, keep an eye out for deals, consider the availability of specific items, and explore options like Netflix eGift cards for subscription gifting. Whether it’s merchandise from the Netflix Merch Shop, collectible figures from Funko, books from Barnes and Noble or Waterstones, handmade gifts from Etsy, or graphic novels from Comixology, there’s something for every Netflix fan!

