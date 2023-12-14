Netflix Set to Launch Interactive Video Game Based on Squid Game

Netflix is making a big move into the world of gaming with the announcement of an interactive video game based on its popular K-drama series, Squid Game. While details about the game are still under wraps, the streaming giant has promised that players will be able to “compete with other players in games from the hit series.”

The decision to expand Squid Game into a video game comes as no surprise, considering the immense success of the show. Created South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series depicts contestants participating in deadly games inspired popular children’s games in a bid to win a life-changing amount of money. With its gripping storyline and intense action, Squid Game has captivated audiences around the world.

Netflix has been steadily building a library of games on its platform, and Squid Game is expected to be a major addition to its lineup. By the end of 2024, the streaming service plans to release nearly 90 games, including renowned titles like Dead Cells and Hades. In addition, Netflix will be offering an exclusive version of Sonic Mania Plus.

This move into gaming is not new territory for Netflix. Previously, the platform has successfully transformed popular series such as Stranger Things into video game adaptations. Additionally, Netflix has been enhancing its gaming service incorporating popular titles and controller support into its app.

While the studio behind the Squid Game game has not been revealed, Netflix has been actively investing in studios to expand its presence in the gaming industry. With the involvement of industry veterans like Joe Staten and Chacko Sonny, who have worked on games for Microsoft and Blizzard Entertainment respectively, Netflix is clearly aiming to make a mark in the triple-A space.

Furthermore, Netflix has expressed ambitions to extend its gaming offerings beyond its streaming platform. Plans are in place to expand to consoles, PC, and the cloud. With the immense popularity of Squid Game and its potential as a game franchise, it seems likely that Netflix will use this opportunity to test the waters for a wider gaming audience.

In conclusion, Netflix’s decision to develop an interactive video game based on Squid Game demonstrates the streaming giant’s commitment to expanding its presence in the gaming industry. With a growing library of games and ambitions to reach new platforms, Netflix is poised to carve out a significant space in the gaming market. Gamers and fans of the show can look forward to an immersive and thrilling gaming experience inspired the intense world of Squid Game.