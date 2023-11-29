The GTA Trilogy Enhances Netflix Gaming Library

Netflix continues to expand its gaming offerings with the highly anticipated addition of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. This remastered collection includes the beloved titles GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas. Players can pre-register for the game starting November 30th. The GTA Trilogy will be accessible through the Netflix mobile app and will also be available separately for Netflix subscribers on the App Store and Google Play.

In its ongoing commitment to providing a well-curated gaming experience, Netflix has compiled an impressive selection of titles. Some noteworthy additions include Kentucky Route Zero, Before Your Eyes, both Oxenfree games, Immortality, Spiritfarer, and Dead Cells. Looking ahead, subscribers can look forward to accessing exclusive mobile releases such as Katana Zero, Death’s Door, and Hades. Netflix’s strategic approach of securing commercially successful games with renowned names ensures a diverse range of tastes and experiences for its users.

While Netflix does not publicly disclose specific gaming statistics, recent reports have indicated that a significant portion of its user base may not engage with the gaming content. Nonetheless, the addition of the GTA Trilogy, which hails from one of the most popular franchises in video game history, demonstrates Netflix’s commitment to enticing its audience with coveted and influential titles.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available to Netflix subscribers on iOS and Android devices, as well as through the Netflix mobile app, starting from December 14th.

