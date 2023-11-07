King Charles III Pushes for UK Regulation of Streaming Platforms

The United Kingdom is set to take a firm stance on the regulation of streaming platforms, with new King Charles III voicing his support for the proposed Media Bill. In his inaugural King’s Speech, King Charles highlighted the need for stricter oversight of streaming services, specifically mentioning Netflix.

The UK currently regulates broadcast media and telecommunications through the Office of Communications (Ofcom), which has the authority to impose significant fines for non-compliance with content guidelines. However, streaming content has largely operated outside Ofcom’s purview. With the introduction of the Media Bill, the UK government aims to add streaming to Ofcom’s regulatory scope to ensure the protection of children and maintain content standards.

Netflix, along with its competitors such as Disney+, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video, will face increased scrutiny and potential consequences. While Netflix has previously expressed support for the Media Bill, it has also cautioned that compliance may result in content limitations or increased prices for UK customers.

Traditional broadcast outlets, including ITV, have welcomed the Media Bill, as it is seen as a measure to level the playing field between streaming and conventional television. By subjecting streaming platforms to similar regulations, public service broadcasters hope to continue investing in British content and make it easily accessible across major TV platforms and devices.

As the debate over regulation deepens, the impact on streaming services and their customers remains uncertain. Will Netflix comply with the new regulations adapting its content offerings or explore alternative avenues to meet the British standards? Only time will tell.

