Netflix Welcomes the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy to Its Mobile Game Collection

Netflix continues to revolutionize the digital entertainment landscape as it adds Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition to its impressive mobile game collection. This compilation, released in 2021, includes three iconic titles from the Grand Theft Auto series: GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas. On December 14, users will be able to dive into the world of Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas on the Netflix mobile app. Netflix subscribers can also access the games through standalone apps available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

GTA: The Trilogy has received a major facelift, boasting enhanced graphics and gameplay upgrades. With these improvements, players can immerse themselves even deeper into the gripping narratives of the games. Take on the role of Claude, Tommy Vercetti, and CJ Johnson as they navigate the treacherous paths of crime, power, and betrayal.

FAQ:

Q: Can I play the GTA Trilogy on Netflix if I’m not a subscriber?

A: No, the GTA Trilogy will only be available to Netflix subscribers.

Q: Will the GTA Trilogy be exclusive to the Netflix mobile app?

A: No, the games will also have standalone apps that can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store.

Netflix’s mobile game collection already boasts an array of popular titles, including Monument Valley, Oxenfree, Heads Up!, LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed, Country Friends, and Cut the Rope. The addition of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy further solidifies Netflix’s commitment to providing diverse and exciting entertainment experiences on mobile.

This move comes on the heels of Netflix’s recent expansion into the gaming industry. The company has been testing its cloud gaming service in the United States, allowing players to access games on smart TVs and TV-connected devices using their mobile devices as controllers. With this foray into gaming, Netflix is venturing into new territory, offering subscribers a more comprehensive entertainment package.

Netflix’s acquisition of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy marks another milestone in the company’s ever-evolving quest to captivate audiences. As the gaming industry continues to thrive, it will be fascinating to see how Netflix expands its gaming offerings and intertwines them with its renowned streaming service.

Source: [Netflix](https://www.netflix.com/)