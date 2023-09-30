The Growth Potential and Changing Landscape of Streaming Platforms

The Zurich Summit held on Saturday addressed the future of working with streamers, with a particular focus on the perceived bursting of the content bubble as key markets like the U.S. reach saturation. However, Netflix executive Sasha Bühler reassured attendees that the platform is not slowing down in any market but is instead being more deliberate in selecting content that resonates with their members.

Bühler emphasized that Netflix is still actively investing and sees the EMEA region, particularly Germany, as a growth market. In fact, Netflix founder Reed Hastings had committed €500 million in investment for German-speaking content from 2021 to 2023. Bühler also highlighted the untapped potential in the African and Indian markets, which she believes will be the next big growth areas for streamers.

The panel discussion also touched upon the changing dynamics of rights deals and release windows. Patrick Wachsberger, CEO of Picture Perfect Federation, noted that streamers are now more flexible in their rights agreements, buying specific windows depending on the territories. For example, some streamers are even open to theatrical releases. Bühler referenced Netflix’s long-term partnership with Germany’s Constantin Film, which includes the acquisition of films for cinema or straight-to-video release.

Axel Kuschevatzky, co-founder of production company Infinity Hill, echoed the sentiment of greater flexibility in the industry. He mentioned that there has been a shift in allowing theatrical releases, which was previously uncommon. The landscape is evolving, and it seems that the previously rigid approach to distribution rights is giving way to more adaptable and context-specific arrangements.

The one-day Zurich Summit, organized the Zurich Film Festival in collaboration with CAA Media Finance, provided valuable insights into the future of streamers and their expansion into new markets. It highlighted the need for strategic investments, flexibility in rights deals, and an understanding of the changing preferences of local creative communities. The growth potential of the streaming industry is undeniable, and it will be interesting to see how platforms adapt to various markets across the globe.

