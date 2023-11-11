Welcome to Day 2 of Netflix Geeked Week: A Geek’s Paradise!

Gear up, fellow geeks! Get ready to dive into a world of excitement and entertainment as Day 2 of Netflix Geeked Week commences. This celebration of all things geeky promises to be an extravaganza like no other. Tune in on Friday, November 10th, as Netflix unveils exclusive clips, teasing glimpses, and sensational breaking news from your favorite Geeked movies and shows.

Are you a fan of mind-bending mysteries? Prepare to be enthralled the much-anticipated adaptation of the sci-fi epic “3-Body Problem.” With its blend of mind-bending concepts, complex characters, and awe-inspiring visuals, this series is set to transport viewers to a mesmerizing world of wonder and intrigue.

For those craving a glorious dose of nostalgia, the announcement of “Yu Yu Hakusho” will bring back cherished memories. Brace yourselves for thrilling battles, unrivaled powers, and a journey through a captivating spirit realm. This renowned anime series will surely leave fans both old and new craving for more.

But that’s not all! Netflix Geeked Week will also unveil exciting updates on “Leave the World Behind,” a thrilling adventure film that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Prepare for heart-pumping action, unexpected twists, and a suspenseful plot that will grip you from the very first scene.

Make sure to mark your calendar for 1pm PST / 4pm EST! IGN will be your gateway to this unforgettable Geeked Week experience. Join us as we celebrate the power of imagination, the joy of fandom, and the magic that unfolds when your favorite movies and shows come to life.

So, grab your popcorn, gather your fellow geeks, and settle in for a day of excitement and discovery. Netflix Geeked Week is here to make all your geeky dreams come true!

Frequently Asked Questions

