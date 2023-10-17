Netflix Geeked Week 2023: What to Expect from the Upcoming Showcase

Netflix is gearing up for its highly anticipated Geeked Week, where it will unveil new animation and genre content. This annual event, now in its third year, promises exciting first looks and breaking news about upcoming shows and movies. While the full lineup is yet to be announced, here’s a glimpse of what has been confirmed so far.

One of the highlights will undoubtedly be the live-action adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon series, “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” Fans can expect a full trailer and a rumored release date in February 2023. Another exciting addition is “Code 8: Part 2,” the sci-fi sequel which has already completed production and is eyeing a release also in February 2023.

For fans of “Stranger Things,” there may be updates on when production will begin on the final season, depending on the resolution of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Additionally, viewers might get a sneak peek at some of the animated projects in development or even insights into the upcoming stage play opening in London in November.

Netflix’s hit superhero series, “The Umbrella Academy,” has recently been confirmed for a fourth season, set to premiere in early 2024. Geeked Week may treat fans to a trailer or a more precise release date announcement for this highly anticipated season. Another adaptation to keep an eye out for is “Tomb Raider,” a new animated series that was showcased at the DROP 01 event. Expect more first looks and potentially a release date reveal.

Animation enthusiasts can also look forward to the 2024 feature film “Ultraman,” based on the popular Japanese franchise. The film’s director has hinted at exciting updates coming soon. Furthermore, Netflix will be releasing a live-action adaptation of the classic anime “Yu Yu Hakusho” on December 15, 2023.

Geeked Week 2023 is set to take place on November 6th and will be live-streamed on YouTube and Twitch. While the event has not been officially confirmed Netflix, previous years indicate its highly likely announcement.

As the anticipation builds, fans are eagerly awaiting the reveals and announcements that Geeked Week 2023 will bring. Stay tuned for more updates and mark your calendars for this exciting virtual event showcasing the best of Netflix’s animation and genre content.

