Netflix Announces Geeked Week, Promises Exciting Updates on Highly Anticipated Projects

Netflix has officially announced the dates for its highly anticipated Geeked Week digital showcase. Running from November 6 to November 12, the event promises to be a treat for fans of popular shows like Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy, as well as upcoming releases such as Rebel Moon and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

The first day of Geeked Week has been designated as “Stranger Things Day,” with Netflix focusing solely on updates from the beloved sci-fi franchise. While specifics were not provided, viewers can expect insights into the much-anticipated fifth season, as well as an animated spinoff series that is currently in development.

Throughout the remainder of the week, Netflix plans to share news and details on a variety of shows and movies that are set to premiere in the near future. Exciting updates are expected for projects like Yu Yu Hakusho, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Devil May Cry, Rebel Moon, and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. Additionally, fans can look forward to updates on existing shows such as The Umbrella Academy.

Netflix’s Geeked Week serves as a platform for the streaming giant to unveil new trailers, provide first looks, and offer behind-the-scenes insights into their upcoming content. This year’s event aims to build upon the success of last year’s showcase, which featured exciting reveals such as Castlevania: Nocturne and the premiere date for Cyberpunk Edgerunners.

Fans and subscribers of Netflix can prepare themselves for a week-long journey into a digital wonderland, as Geeked Week promises a treasure trove of exclusive updates and information. Stay tuned for more exciting developments from the streaming service.

Sources:

– [source article]

– IGN.com