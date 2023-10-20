Netflix Aims to Make Gaming a Key Part of Its Service

During Netflix’s recent earnings call, the company’s executives spoke about their plans to develop gaming into a significant aspect of their streaming service. Co-CEO Greg Peters stated that Netflix wants to build games into a strong content category and grow engagement multiple times over the next few years. While only 1% of Netflix’s 238 million subscribers currently engage with its games, there is great potential for growth. The global games market is projected to generate $188 billion this year, with revenues expected to rise to $212 billion 2026.

Netflix is taking a strategic approach to its gaming business. The company is investing in title selection and using its vast amounts of user data to offer games that resonate with its subscribers. Netflix has already released 55 games, with 70 more in development. Many of these games are based on popular movies and TV shows, such as Stranger Things and The Queen’s Gambit. In the coming months, Netflix plans to release games based on Money Heist and Virgin River.

While Netflix has not disclosed financial information or performance metrics for its games business, they view gaming as a growth driver that can increase overall engagement. Unlike its competitors, Netflix does not need to spend money to acquire users for its games, saving them a significant expense. Additionally, Netflix sees gaming as a way to provide existing subscribers with even more value and to attract new customers to sign up for a subscription.

Netflix’s ambition for its gaming business is evident in its discussions about creating a Grand Theft Auto game. The company will focus on improving consumer awareness through better product features and increased promotion of its games. By leveraging its successful content categories and utilizing user data, Netflix aims to position itself as a go-to destination for gaming.

Overall, Netflix sees gaming as an integral part of its service, with the potential to significantly impact its business. With ongoing investments in developing new titles and increasing user engagement, the streaming giant is positioning itself to compete in the lucrative gaming market.

