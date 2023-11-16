Netflix Games: Expanding Engagement and Reducing Churn

Netflix made its foray into the world of gaming in 2021, aiming to capture the attention of young, mobile-first gamers. Despite facing skepticism from some, the streaming giant is, yet again, proving its resilience and ability to disrupt industries.

Unlike its rivals, such as Amazon Luna and Google Stadia, Netflix’s gaming service is not angling to become the “Netflix of Gaming.” Analysts argue that the company’s dreams of disrupting the lucrative AAA game market may be far-fetched for now. Instead, Netflix is primarily focused on engaging its existing subscribers, particularly those of the mobile gaming community.

Aaron Jacobson, CEO of indie game studio Zollpa, who initially questioned Netflix’s decisions, admits that he has consistently been proven wrong. Although Netflix offers some cool games, they are not attractive enough on their own to convince someone to subscribe to the streaming platform solely for gaming purposes. However, these games serve a more significant purpose for Netflix: increasing engagement and reducing churn.

Engagement is vital for Netflix’s long-term success. By offering video game adaptations of popular shows like “Stranger Things” and “Too Hot to Handle,” Netflix allows fans to stay connected with their favorite IPs between the release of new seasons or films. Data from SensorTower reveals that these gaming adaptations have sustained interest far longer than the television shows themselves.

Netflix currently offers a modest selection of 75 games, slightly more than a tenth of Apple Arcade’s library. While mobile gaming downloads across all platforms reach staggering numbers, monthly downloads for Netflix games currently account for only 0.1% of the total. Nonetheless, Netflix aims to establish a foothold in the gaming industry and is committed to investing significant funds to develop this new content category.

In conclusion, Netflix’s expansion into gaming may not revolutionize the industry just yet. However, it is a strategic move to enhance subscriber engagement and reduce churn. With its extensive library of beloved IPs and the support of its loyal fan base, Netflix has the potential to establish a strong presence in the gaming world and secure long-term success.

FAQs

1. How many games does Netflix currently offer?

Netflix currently offers a selection of 75 games, with 11 of them based on its original films and TV series.

2. Will Netflix become the “Netflix of Gaming”?

Analysts believe that Netflix’s ambitions to disrupt the AAA game market and become the “Netflix of Gaming” are unlikely to materialize in the near future. The company is primarily focused on engaging existing subscribers rather than attracting new ones solely for gaming.

3. Why is engagement important for Netflix?

Engagement is crucial for reducing churn rates and retaining subscribers. By offering games based on popular IPs, Netflix provides fans with interactive experiences that can sustain their interest between the release of new seasons or films.

4. How does Netflix’s gaming offering compare to Apple Arcade?

Netflix currently offers a smaller selection of games compared to Apple Arcade, with 75 games versus Apple Arcade’s 333 games. However, Netflix is determined to invest significant resources to establish a foothold in the gaming industry.