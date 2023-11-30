Netflix Games to Release “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition” for Mobile

Netflix Games is set to excite Grand Theft Auto fans with the upcoming release of “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition” on mobile platforms. The remastered trilogy, including Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, will be available for download on the App Store, Google Play, and Netflix’s own mobile app on December 14. Optimized for mobile gameplay, the trilogy will be accessible to all Netflix subscribers without any ads, in-app purchases, or additional fees.

By bringing the popular Grand Theft Auto franchise to their gaming service, Netflix Games aims to attract new users and expand its gaming offerings. Despite having a library of over 80 titles, including popular games like Cut the Rope and Country Friends, Netflix Games has experienced slow growth since its launch in 2021. According to data from app analytics firm Apptopia, less than 1% of Netflix’s 221 million subscribers currently play games daily on Netflix Games, as reported CNBC.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games, the creator of Grand Theft Auto, has announced that the trailer for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI will be released in early December, giving gamers a sneak peek at the next installment of the franchise. The latest version of the three-game pack, featuring enhanced graphics and gameplay upgrades, was launched in 2021. The original titles were released between 2001 and 2004, as stated on Rockstar Games’ website.

The console version of the remastered GTA trilogy performed exceptionally well, generating sales exceeding 10 million, according to Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games. With the mobile release of the trilogy on Netflix Games, fans can now enjoy their favorite Grand Theft Auto experiences on the go.