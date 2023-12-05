Netflix Expands Gaming Service with Exciting New Titles

Netflix, the popular streaming service, surprised gaming enthusiasts at its recent Geeked Week 2023 event announcing the addition of several new titles to its gaming service in the near future. These upcoming games include highly acclaimed titles such as Hades, as well as games based on fan-favorite Netflix series like Money Heist.

Traditionally, Netflix has been synonymous with streaming movies and TV shows, offering popular series such as Black Mirror and Stranger Things. However, subscribers to the service also have access to a library of mobile games that can be played on iOS or Android devices. The best part is that these games can be enjoyed without any ads or in-app purchases, all included in the Netflix subscription.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the exciting new titles that will soon be available on Netflix Games:

1. Money Heist: The streaming service is transforming its renowned crime drama into an exclusive interactive game. Players will join the crew in the original heist from the show, with their choices impacting the outcome. This narrative game will be released alongside the Money Heist spinoff Berlin, expected to arrive in December.

2. Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold: Set in the world of the Netflix series, this game offers players the chance to explore the story between the first and second seasons. They will take on the roles of beloved characters from the series, encountering new adversaries and familiar faces while unraveling more tales within the Grishaverse. Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold is available to play now, exclusively on Netflix Games.

3. Chicken Run: Eggstraction: Made Aardman, the creators of the Chicken Run films, this real-time heist game promises exhilarating escapes. Players will rescue chickens and ensure their safe return to Chicken Island. The game is set after the events of the film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and is expected to coincide with the release of the movie.

4. The Dragon Prince: Xadia: Based on Netflix’s animated series, this role-playing game immerses players in the world of The Dragon Prince. They will embody legendary champions, teaming up with friends to battle villains, discover new stories, and share laughs. The game will be exclusively available on Netflix Games upon release and will later arrive on PC.

Netflix is further amping up its gaming library with the addition of other notable titles, including the award-winning Hades, the critically acclaimed platformer Braid Anniversary Edition, the action-adventure game Death’s Door, and the neon-drenched action platformer Katana Zero. Each game offers unique gameplay experiences that cater to diverse gaming preferences.

To access the games in Netflix’s library, users can simply download the Netflix app on their iOS or Android devices. Then, scrolling through the homepage and locating the Mobile Games carousel, players can delve into the thrilling world of Netflix Games.

Prepare to embark on new gaming adventures with Netflix’s exciting lineup of titles, providing subscribers with even more ways to immerse themselves in captivating entertainment.