Netflix Games Downloads Surge in 2023, Boosted GTA Titles

According to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, Netflix Games experienced a significant increase in downloads in 2023, with a year-over-year growth of over 180%. The games were downloaded a total of 81.2 million times worldwide on the App Store and Google Play.

Netflix initially entered the gaming market with a catalog of casual games and titles based on its popular shows like “Stranger Things.” However, the company soon started acquiring game studios to expand its offerings and appeal to a wider audience. The acquisitions included Night School Studio, Spry Fox, Next Games, and Boss Fight Entertainment. These acquisitions allowed Netflix to develop a diverse portfolio of games that catered to various genre preferences.

Despite launching halfway through the year, Netflix’s latest addition to its gaming portfolio, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, became the streamer’s most downloaded game of all time. In fact, it received the highest number of downloads in a single month among all of Netflix’s games. The success of the GTA titles contributed to the overall increase in Netflix’s gaming downloads.

The popularity of the GTA games also helped solidify “Action” as the top gaming genre on Netflix. However, the streaming platform’s gaming audience is not limited to one genre. “Lifestyle” and “Puzzle” games were also popular among users. Netflix’s second-most downloaded game, “Storyteller,” fueled the growth of the puzzle genre.

While many of Netflix’s games are tied to its original programming, such as “Stranger Things,” other popular titles like “Spongebob: Get Cooking” prove that a show tie-in is not necessary for success. Additionally, the firm found that the recent surge in downloads was a result of continuous releases and ongoing promotion.

Looking ahead, Netflix plans to expand its gaming offerings even further. The company is building an AAA studio from scratch to work on a multi-platform game based on unique intellectual property. Job listings indicate that the game will be cross-platform, signaling Netflix’s commitment to catering to a wide range of gamers.

With the success of its gaming endeavors, Netflix is set to continue its growth in the gaming industry throughout 2024. The streaming giant has already announced that it has nearly 90 more games in development.