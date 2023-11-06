Netflix Signs Agreement for New Production Hub at Fort Monmouth

Netflix has taken a significant step forward in its plans to establish a production hub at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. In a recent signing ceremony, Governor Phil Murphy approved the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) meeting minutes, allowing the Netflix project to move forward. The streaming giant will pay $55 million for the land and invest nearly $850 million in capital to develop a state-of-the-art production facility on a 292-acre parcel spanning Oceanport and Eatontown.

The planned East Coast production hub will feature 12 soundstages spanning over 500,000 square feet, creating thousands of jobs, particularly for union workers. The project received authorization from FMERA in December 2022, and Netflix has since been working on obtaining additional approvals.

Governor Murphy celebrated the investment, stating that it would transform Fort Monmouth into a cutting-edge film and television production hub and become the state’s largest production facility to date. He emphasized the importance of moving the project forward quickly to bring new jobs and opportunities to the state.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos expressed his satisfaction with the investment in New Jersey and the partnership with the local community. The aim of the production hub is to produce world-class content and benefit not only the area but also the vibrant production ecosystem of the state.

The establishment of the Netflix production hub at Fort Monmouth has been met with enthusiasm from various stakeholders. FMERA Executive Director Kara Kopach described it as an “absolute windfall” that would create jobs and attract investment. NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan highlighted Governor Murphy’s support for the film industry, which positions New Jersey as an ideal choice for large-scale production facilities.

The construction of the Netflix project is expected to bring economic development, good-paying union jobs, and opportunities for small businesses. The partnership between New Jersey and Netflix signifies a commitment to job creation and innovation in the state.

