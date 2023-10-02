Netflix Shutters DVD-by-Mail Service after 25 Years

Netflix has officially shut down its DVD-by-mail service after 25 years to focus solely on its streaming platform. The decision to close the DVD service was influenced the decline in its popularity and cost-effectiveness compared to streaming. Customers can keep whatever discs they still have as a parting gesture from the company.

Netflix, which began as a DVD sales and rental website in 1998, launched its streaming service in 2007. The company’s co-founder, Marc Randolph, described the DVD service as “an unsung booster rocket that got Netflix into orbit.”

While DVD sales have been shrinking, the demand for streaming has been consistently growing. Netflix made only about 0.6% of its total revenue in 2021 from non-streaming services, including DVD sales and rentals.

Shipping DVDs mail is also more expensive than hosting content on a cloud for streaming. Considering these factors, it is not surprising that Netflix has decided to shut down its DVD arm.

In a parting gift to its DVD-by-mail customers, Netflix allows them to keep any discs they still have. Some lucky customers even received up to 10 extra DVDs as part of a finale surprise promo.

Netflix will keep its stores open for customers who wish to return their DVDs. However, this option is only available until October 27. After that, customers will have to find an alternative way to get rid of their Netflix DVDs.

Although the end of Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service marks the end of an era, the company’s focus on streaming aligns with the changing preferences of consumers. Streaming has become the dominant way to consume entertainment, and Netflix continues to be the leading streaming platform globally.

Sources:

– [source article]

– [source video]