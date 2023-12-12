Streaming Giant Netflix Releases Viewership Numbers

In a surprising move, streaming giant Netflix has released its viewership numbers for the first half of the year. This announcement comes after a tumultuous year in which entertainment workers went on strike to demand more transparency from streaming companies. Netflix’s decision to share its data is seen as a significant step forward for industry accountability.

Leading the pack as the most-watched show is “The Night Agent,” a Netflix original conspiracy thriller series. With a staggering 812.1 million hours viewed, the show captured audiences and kept them hooked. Following closely behind is the second season of the Netflix comedy series “Ginny & Georgia” with 665.1 million hours viewed. The Korean drama series “The Glory” takes the third spot with 622.8 million views. Rounding out the top four is Netflix’s Wednesday series with 507.7 million hours viewed.

The real story here is the breaking of the longstanding practice of withholding viewership numbers. During the recent strikes writers and actors, one of the major demands was for streaming companies to provide transparency regarding viewership figures. In the past, actors and writers received residuals for their work being shown on television reruns. However, with the rise of streaming-only shows, this revenue stream disappeared. Despite the popularity of these shows and the hours spent watching them, the creators were not receiving any royalties.

Netflix’s decision to release its viewership numbers signals a pivotal moment in the industry. It demonstrates a willingness to address the demands of actors and writers and acknowledges the significant role streaming plays in viewership. The question now is, which streaming company will follow suit?

This development has far-reaching implications for the streaming industry as a whole. It opens the door for more transparency, fair compensation for creators, and a deeper understanding of audience preferences. With viewership data now available, it will be interesting to see how the landscape of streaming content evolves and how the industry responds to this newfound accountability. Only time will tell.