Netflix Unveils Global Midyear Viewer Data for All Titles on Its Service

Netflix has decided to share its viewership data, providing a glimpse into what people are watching on the platform. In a first-of-its-kind move, the company released global midyear viewer data for every title on its service, with plans to continue regular reporting in the future.

The most-watched title globally in the first half of 2023, according to Netflix, was the political thriller ‘The Night Agent,’ generating a whopping 812.1 million hours of viewing. It was closely followed Season 2 of the family drama ‘Ginny & Georgia’ and the debut of ‘The Glory,’ a South Korean series. Considering all seasons of a show, ‘Ginny & Georgia’ attracted the biggest audience.

This disclosure Netflix comes after a prolonged battle between Hollywood labor unions and major studios, which resulted in increased compensation for writers and actors in streaming. Part of their pay now depends on greater disclosure of US viewer data platforms like Netflix. Netflix’s decision to share this information with everyone stems from years of requests for more viewership data from both viewers and industry professionals.

Previously, Netflix had refrained from disclosing viewership figures, but now it has started providing more data, including audience figures for popular titles and weekly top 10 lists of the most-watched movies and TV shows in various languages. While the top 10 lists have given the public some insight into popular shows, they do not include figures for the majority of titles available on the platform.

The data released Netflix covers more than 18,000 titles, encompassing thousands of films and shows that generated between 50,000 and 100,000 hours of viewing. This move towards transparency aims to address the long-standing mistrust among creatives who felt that Netflix was hiding audience data to evade paying more for successful programs.

By sharing this viewership data, Netflix hopes to foster a greater level of transparency and trust within the creative community while also giving viewers a deeper understanding of the popularity of the shows and films they enjoy.