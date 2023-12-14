Netflix Reveals Viewing Statistics for Its Top Shows and Movies

According to recent reports, Netflix has finally decided to share its viewership statistics for almost all of its shows and movies. The streaming giant released its “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report” on Dec. 12, providing insights into the viewing hours of over 18,000 titles from the past six months.

Until now, Netflix has faced criticism for its lack of transparency regarding streaming data. However, the company’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, explained that they had previously kept this information private as they were still experimenting and building their business to stay ahead of competitors.

In an effort to create a more open environment for various stakeholders, including guilds, producers, creators, and the press, Sarandos believes that sharing this data is crucial. He acknowledges that being the co-CEO of a public company comes with consequences, but believes that the benefits of transparency outweigh the risks.

Among the notable findings from the report, the most-watched show over the past six months was “The Night Agent,” accumulating a staggering 812 million viewing hours. Following closely behind was “Ginny & Georgia” with 665 million viewing hours. Rounding out the top five were “The Glory,” “Wednesday,” and “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” with viewing hours of 622 million, 507 million, and 503 million, respectively.

In addition to TV shows, Netflix also revealed the most-watched movie during the same period. “The Mother,” starring Jennifer Lopez, claimed the top spot with an impressive viewership.

By sharing these viewership statistics, Netflix aims to provide a deeper understanding of audience preferences and the popularity of its content. This release of data stands as a testament to the company’s commitment to transparency and its willingness to share valuable insights with its stakeholders.

Although this move Netflix is an initial step toward greater transparency, it will be interesting to see how the streaming industry as a whole responds to this change and whether it encourages other platforms to disclose their viewership data as well.