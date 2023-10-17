Netflix Enters the World of Live Sports with the Netflix Cup

Netflix is making its foray into the world of live sports with its newly created event, the Netflix Cup. Set to take place on November 14th, the golf tournament will serve as a lead-in to the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, featuring Formula 1 and PGA Tour athletes from Netflix’s popular sports documentaries, “Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing.”

While the Netflix Cup may not be on par with established golf majors or top championships in other sports, it represents a significant move for the streaming giant. The event will test Netflix’s ability to handle the mechanics of live sports streaming and gauge the crossover appeal of golf and auto racing stars.

The tournament will feature four pairings, each consisting of an F1 driver and a PGA Tour golfer. This format is similar to Warner Bros. Discovery’s “The Match,” a celebrity golf showcase. Gabe Spitzer, Netflix’s vice president of nonfiction sports, expressed excitement about the potential of the Netflix Cup to further increase fandom for sports leagues and competitions worldwide.

Both the PGA Tour and Formula 1 have sanctioned the event, viewing it as a trial balloon for Netflix. Unlike acquiring top-tier live sports rights, which incurs heavy costs and multiyear commitments, the Netflix Cup allows the company to test its streaming capabilities without such extensive investments. Although Netflix has lost bidding efforts for live sports rights in the past, it has successfully streamed live events in other genres.

Netflix has long been watched as a potential bidder for sports rights various leagues amid the unprecedented disruption in the media landscape. While the company has expressed a profit-driven approach rather than being anti-sports, its entry into live sports with the Netflix Cup demonstrates its interest and willingness to explore new opportunities. In addition to this event, Netflix has also considered acquiring sports entities, such as the Premier Lacrosse League.

