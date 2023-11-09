Netflix Film Chief Scott Stuber Talks About the Impact of Strikes and the Future of Storytelling

Insights from Scott Stuber on the Challenges and Creativity of Netflix

Scott Stuber, the head of film at Netflix and former Universal Studios executive, recently discussed the impact of strikes on Netflix and the changing landscape of the film industry. In a candid conversation with Variety, Stuber shared his thoughts on Netflix’s film strategy and the competitive environment.

When asked about the impact of the strikes on Netflix and his business, Stuber acknowledged the difficulties they have posed. With the pandemic already affecting the industry, the strikes further slowed down the momentum of creativity. On both a business and artistic level, Stuber expressed the challenges faced writers, actors, directors, and the entire creative community. Despite the challenges, he expressed hope for a return to telling great stories together.

Regarding the impact of strikes on content availability for Netflix subscribers, Stuber assured that there may be some delays in television and film releases next year. However, as a global company, Netflix continues to create stories from all over the world. Stuber also emphasized the different approach Netflix takes compared to traditional studios, with a significant focus on licensing. This allows the platform to offer a broad range of storytelling options for its audience.

Reflecting on his mandate when joining Netflix in 2017, Stuber shared his ambition to build a new film studio with a unique distribution model. He acknowledged the challenges of starting from scratch and convincing established industry figures to collaborate. He mentioned his perseverance in convincing Denzel Washington, for example, to work with Netflix on projects such as “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Piano Lesson.” Stuber acknowledged the importance of resiliency in navigating the ever-changing film industry.

Regarding Netflix’s previous goal of producing a film every week, Stuber explained that it was a reaction to competition. However, he now aims for quality rather than quantity. Instead of sticking to a prescriptive number, Stuber believes in creating the best version of each film, whether it be a teen comedy or a drama. The goal is to make films that truly captivate and resonate with audiences.

In response to the perception that streaming-produced content is disposable, Stuber acknowledged that there is a vast amount of content available, making it challenging for some films and shows to stand out. However, he believes that when something truly great is produced, it has the power to captivate and hold onto the zeitgeist.

Overall, Stuber’s insights shed light on Netflix’s continued commitment to storytelling and its evolution in response to industry challenges and audience expectations.

FAQ

Q: How have strikes impacted Netflix and its business?



A: Strikes have posed difficulties for Netflix, both in terms of the basic business aspect of content availability and on a spiritual and artistic level. They have slowed down the momentum of creativity.

Q: Will Netflix subscribers see an impact on content availability due to strikes?



A: While there may be some delays in television and film releases, Netflix, as a global company, continues to create and offer storytelling from around the world. Its unique approach, including licensing, allows for a full slate of content for the audience.

Q: What was Scott Stuber’s mandate when he joined Netflix?



A: Stuber’s mission was to build a new film studio with a different distribution model. He aimed to create something new and innovative rather than inherit an old system.

Q: How does Netflix choose the number of films to produce?



A: Netflix’s focus is now on quality rather than a specific number. The goal is to create the best version of each film, regardless of genre, in order to captivate and engage audiences.

Q: Is streaming-produced content perceived as disposable?



A: While there is a vast amount of content available, Stuber believes that when something great is produced, it has the power to captivate and hold onto the cultural conversation.