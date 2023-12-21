Netflix Users Buzzing About Surprise Hit Show

Netflix users are buzzing about a surprise hit show that they claim is even better than the iconic Game of Thrones. The show in question is Black Sails, a pirate adventure series that serves as a prequel to the classic novel Treasure Island Robert Louis Stevenson.

Set in the year 1715, the series follows the exploits of Captain Flint as he fights to protect New Providence Island, a den of pirates and scoundrels, from the encroaching British and Spanish forces. Flint forms an unlikely alliance with Eleanor Guthrie, the daughter of a local kingpin, as they seek to secure the ultimate prize and ensure the survival of their people. Along the way, they encounter rival captains, meddling fathers, and the charismatic John Silver.

While Black Sails only ran for four seasons, compared to Game of Thrones’ eight, fans argue that it is superior in many ways. Netflix viewers have taken to social media to express their enthusiasm for the show, with one user proclaiming it a “proper 10/10 show” and another stating that it is “basically Game of Thrones but with pirates.” Others highlight the show’s lack of heroes and the complex motivations of its characters, claiming it sets the series apart from Game of Thrones’ more traditional good versus evil narrative.

The anticipation for Black Sails’ arrival on UK Netflix is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to rewatch the gripping historical drama. Starting from 1 January, viewers will have the chance to dive into a world of swashbuckling adventure, treacherous seas, and larger-than-life characters.

While opinions may vary, it is clear that Black Sails has captured the attention and admiration of a dedicated fan base. Only time will tell if it can truly live up to the lofty heights of Game of Thrones, but for now, it stands as a hidden gem waiting to be discovered Netflix subscribers around the world.