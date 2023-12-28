Viewers Divided Over New Rom-Com on Netflix

Netflix viewers have been left divided over the recently released rom-com series, The Manny. While some fans are eagerly calling for a second season, others are left confused and unsure about what they just watched. The show, which debuted on December 24, has slowly climbed up Netflix’s top 10 chart, sparking conversations among subscribers.

The Manny is a 10-episode Mexican series centering around Jimena, a busy executive played Sandra Echeverría. Jimena finds herself struggling to balance her life with the responsibilities of raising three children, competing for a promotion, and dealing with her almost ex-husband. In a moment of panic, she hires a cowboy named Gabriel (played Iván Amozurrutia) as a babysitter. Little did she know that this decision would have a profound impact on her life.

Netflix subscribers who watched the series either binge-watched it or were tempted to give it a try. Twitter became a platform for them to express their opinions. Some viewers were perplexed the show, questioning its title, promotional art, and overall storyline. Others, however, enjoyed the lighthearted and romantic nature of The Manny and are eagerly awaiting a second season.

Created Carolina Rivera, known for her work on shows like Daughter From Another Mother, Roswell, New Mexico, and Jane the Virgin, The Manny features a talented cast including Diana Bovio, José María Torre, Anthony Giuletti, Alexander Tavizon, Cassandra Iturralde, Moisés Arizmendi, and Eugenio Montessoro.

While The Manny has not been scored on Rotten Tomatoes, it has garnered a rating of 6.1 out of 10 on IMDb and is steadily gaining popularity among viewers. As fans await news on a potential second season, Netflix has seen similar pleas for the renewal of other shows, such as Carol & the End of the World, an adult animation series from Rick and Morty writer Dan Guterman.

Stream The Manny now on Netflix and join the conversation surrounding this divisive rom-com.