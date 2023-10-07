Fair Play: A Riveting Movie Exploring Gender Roles and Relationships

Fair Play, directed Chloe Domont and starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, is an impressive debut that keeps the audience captivated and leaves a lasting impact. The film explores the challenges of society’s prescribed gender roles and dives deep into the complexities of relationships.

The story revolves around Emily and Luke, co-workers at a hedge fund company in New York City. Despite being engaged and living together, they must keep their relationship a secret to avoid breaking company policy. When Emily unexpectedly gets promoted, tension arises as Luke’s jealousy intensifies. As Emily takes on more responsibility and spends time with higher-ups at the firm, their relationship takes a threatening turn.

What sets Fair Play apart is its effective depiction of infuriating gender dynamics. From Luke’s inconsiderate comments about Emily’s appearance to his baseless accusations, the film powerfully portrays the challenges faced women in male-dominated environments. The script is sharp and deliberate, delivering gut-punch moments and shocking dialogues that resonate with the audience.

Both Dynevor and Ehrenreich deliver outstanding performances, portraying the internal complexities of their characters. Ehrenreich’s portrayal of Luke’s bubbling anger is chilling, while Dynevor captivates as she navigates the impact of Emily’s professional success. The film also features Eddie Marsan as Emily’s boss, Campbell, who adds a commanding presence to the story.

Fair Play doesn’t take sides or offer definitive judgments but instead presents the gray areas in each character’s actions. This approach adds depth and shock value to the narrative. The film’s intimate moments between Emily and Luke provide an emotional connection to their relationship, further enhancing the audience’s investment in their story.

While Fair Play has been labeled as an “erotic thriller,” its true brilliance lies in its exploration of reality. The film addresses issues that exist in society, making it a must-watch for everyone. Domont’s direction and the exceptional performances make Fair Play a riveting movie that will leave viewers thinking about it for days to come.

Sources:

– Fair Play, Netflix movie

– IMDb: Fair Play