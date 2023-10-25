Netflix Loses Patent Infringement Battle Against DivX LLC

Netflix Inc. has suffered a setback in its ongoing legal battle against DivX LLC as a Federal Circuit panel affirmed a tribunal’s rejection of Netflix’s challenges to two patents accused of infringement. The patents in question, US Patent Nos. 9,270,720 and 9,998,515, are related to the technology used for streaming video on devices such as phones and laptops. DivX had accused Netflix of infringing on these patents in a 2019 lawsuit currently pending in a federal courthouse.

Netflix had lodged appeals against the decisions of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, asserting that the board had overlooked important arguments presented in inter partes review petitions. However, the Federal Circuit panel sided with the tribunal, upholding its ruling and denying Netflix’s challenge.

This ruling deals a blow to Netflix’s defense strategy in the patent infringement case. It emphasizes the importance of intellectual property rights in the rapidly growing streaming industry, where companies fiercely compete for market dominance and exclusive content.

Despite this setback, Netflix remains one of the leading streaming platforms and is known for its innovative technology and vast content library. The company will undoubtedly continue to invest in research and development to expand its technological capabilities and stay ahead of the curve in the highly competitive streaming market.

