Netflix Faces Near-Term Challenges, Analyst Cuts Price Target

Netflix, the popular internet TV network, is currently dealing with some obstacles that are impacting its business. As a result, an analyst has decided to reduce his price target on Netflix stock.

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained an outperform rating on Netflix stock but lowered his price target from $515 to $470. One of the challenges facing Netflix is the slower-than-expected growth of its advertising business. Additionally, the ongoing strikes Hollywood writers and actors are impacting Netflix’s content lineup.

Despite these challenges, Helfstein believes that investors are underestimating the long-term positive effects of paid sharing and advertising on Netflix’s subscriber base and revenue. The recent growth in subscribers has been driven the introduction of a lower-cost, ad-supported service and efforts to crackdown on unpaid account sharing.

However, Helfstein notes that while user engagement with the Netflix service remains steady, the number of big hit programs has decreased. In the third quarter, Netflix had six shows that were considered hits, compared to 20 in the previous quarter. Nevertheless, Helfstein points out that there has been success with “mid-level content.”

Since reaching a high of $453.45 on September 5, Netflix stock has been under selling pressure. Last week, Netflix’s CFO, Spence Neumann, cautioned that operating margins would increase at a slower pace than expected. He also stated that Netflix would not see an immediate boost to sales and earnings from its advertising-supported service.

Despite the challenges, Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney remains optimistic about Netflix and maintained his outperform rating on the stock. However, he did reduce his price target from $550 to $500.

Overall, the near-term headwinds facing Netflix have prompted an analyst to lower his price target. However, the long-term potential of paid sharing and advertising is still seen as a positive for the company’s growth.

